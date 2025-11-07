Thane: Unidentified Woman's Body Found Near Shore of Retibandar Creek in Mumbra

An unidentified woman's body was found near the Retibandar Creek shore in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday evening, November 6. The body was floating on the water in a creek situated in Mumbra. The control of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation received a call at around 5 pm from the fire department about a body spotted near the Balaji Kakde Ganesh Visarjan Ghat.

According to local police, the body of a woman appears to be between 25 to 30 years. A police team from Mumbra police station and fire officials reached the scene with a rescue vehicle and an ambulance.

The firefighters retrieved the body from the shore of the creek and handed it over to the Mumbra police for further investigation. The body was transported to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for post-mortem.

The police are trying to establish the woman's identity and ascertain the cause of death. An accidental death was reported and registered by the Mumbra police, and further investigation was conducted to identify the body and the cause of death.