Thane Crime: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Varap After Suspecting Her of Infidelity, Injures Himself

A 40-year-old housewife was stabbed to death by her husband, who also inflicted wounds on himself with the same weapon, in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The accused husband identified as 41-year-old Santosh Powale attacked his wife Vidhya as he suspected her of infidelity, reported news agency PTI.

Santosh repeatedly stabbed his wife with a knife during an argument at their home in Varap of Kalyan taluka on Thursday night, November 7. After hearing the woman's screams, neighbours rushed to the couple's house and found Vidhya in a pool of blood.

Also Read | Mumbai: Retired Police Officer Arrested in Passport Fraud Case Registered at Dahisar Police Station.

Accused husband Santosh also stabbed himself and suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital, where Vidhya died. The accused is booked for murder and is currently receiving treatment at the Kalwa civic hospital in Thane.