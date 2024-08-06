Thane Water Crisis: Residents Storm Water Supply Department Over Chronic Supply Issues

Residents of Naupada ward have been grappling with irregular and low-pressure drinking water supply for the past two months, particularly in parts of Charai, Bhaskar Colony, Chikhalwadi, and the Tabela area. The situation has caused significant inconvenience to local citizens. Despite numerous complaints and correspondence with the Thane Municipal Corporation's Water Supply Department, the issue remained unresolved. In response, local councilor Pratibha Madhvi and BJP Vice President Dr. Rajesh Madhvi, along with area residents, staged a sudden visit to the municipal water supply office.

They presented their grievances to Chhotelal Gavli, the Deputy Engineer of Water Supply. Following discussions, Gavli agreed to inspect and repair pipe connections, as well as consider new connections where necessary. "We've been patient for far too long," said a resident. "Our daily lives have been disrupted by this water crisis, and we needed answers."

Councilor Madhvi expressed cautious optimism about the outcome. "We're hopeful that this discussion will lead to concrete actions. The residents of Naupada deserve reliable access to clean water," she stated. However, the water crisis appears to be widespread across Thane. Residents from Vijay Park in Kasarvadavli on Ghodbunder Road reported daily water shortages despite good rainfall. Citizens living near D-Mart on Ghodbunder Road questioned the inadequate water supply, expressing concerns about increased reliance on water tankers. In Wagle Estate's Shanti Nagar, residents reported drinking water issues over the past two days.