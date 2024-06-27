Thane Water Crisis: Waghbil Area Faces Shortage After Pipeline Burst

Residents of Waghbil area in Thane faced another setback when a water pipe broke opposite Anu Nagar Society's main gate, worsening the ongoing water crisis in the locality. The incident, during road construction work, has left citizens furious and questioning the competence of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) workers and contractors.

"Water is shamelessly wasted while we face water crises almost every day," said Waghbil resident Hiten Trivedi. "We had a water cut just last week, and now we're dealing with low water pressure as a result. I have seen the pipe broken since yesterday. Today also while going to the office the situation was the same. 24 hours have passed by with no action,"

The water shortage has become so severe that residents are forced to rely on private water tankers. "We need to order tankers 3 to 4 times a week due to frequent water disruptions in the area. This is costing a lot of money," a concerned resident reported, highlighting the financial burden these incidents place on the community.

Also Read: After Pune, Bulldozers Roll in Thane: TMC Takes Action Against Illegal Pubs and Bars (Watch Video)

This is not an isolated incident, as residents reported a similar pipeline burst in the same vicinity last month. The frequent occurrences have left many wondering about the quality of workers appointed for the road construction project. Local corporator Manohar Dumbre addressed the issue, stating, "The problem will soon be rectified. I am sending an engineer to inspect the fault. The issue could have burst due to the ongoing road construction work in the area."

While Waghbil residents appreciate the road repair and concretization efforts, they are disappointed by the recurring pipeline bursts. Many feel that these incidents compound the existing water shortage problems in the area. As the TMC works to resolve the latest pipeline burst, residents hope for more careful execution of infrastructure projects to prevent further water wastage and disruptions to daily life.