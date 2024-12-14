Thane Water Cut: Naupada, Kopri and Other Areas to Face 15% Reduction Supply Until December 15

A sudden transformer malfunction at the Pise electricity sub-center has led to a 15% reduction in water supply from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to Thane Municipal Corporation.

According to municipal officials, a critical breakdown occurred at midnight on December 14th in Transformer No. 1's B phase current transformer. As a result, six out of 20 operational pumps at the Pise lifting center have been shut down.

Repair work for these transformers is scheduled for Saturday, December 14th, and Sunday, December 15th. This urgent maintenance has necessitated the water supply reduction.

The water supply cut will primarily affect several areas in the Thane Municipal Corporation region, including Naupada, Pachpakhadi, B-Cabin, Mahagiri, Kopari, Anand Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Hazuri, Kisan Nagar, Louiswadi, and Ambika Nagar.

Municipal authorities are requesting citizens to use water judiciously during this period and cooperate with the administration. Residents in the affected areas are advised to conserve water and make necessary arrangements for their daily water requirements.

The repair work is expected to restore full water supply after Sunday, December 15th.