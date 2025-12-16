Thane Water Cut: TMC to Reduce 50% Supply Until December 19 Due to Pipeline Damage at Kalyan Phata

The water supply in Thane city of Maharashtra, will be affected due to pipeline damage. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday, December 15, urged residents to use water judiciously as a 50% water cut will be imposed until December 19, 2025, as the pipeline at Kalyan Phata becomes dysfunctional.

The pipeline got damaged during the Mahanagar Gas works at Kalyan Phata, according to a Mid-Day report. A 1000-mm diameter water pipeline that supplies water to the Temghar Water Treatment Plant from the Pise Bandhara was damaged at four to give locations on December 11.

The TMC said repair work is going at a war footing and will continue until 19 December 2025. The TMC water supply department said that while efforts are underway to complete the repair work as soon as possible. According to Mid-Day, the damage line is old and made of pre-stressed concrete, which has made the restoration process more time-consuming. The repair work is expected to take more days to complete.

In view of this to get water to everyone in the city, the Thane civic body has implemented a 50% cut across the city. Water will be supplied to different areas for 12 hours a day through a zonal distribution system until December 19.