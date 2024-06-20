Thane Water Cut: Water Supply To Be Suspended for 24 Hours in These Areas on June 21-22 – Details Inside

Thane Municipal Corporation has announced scheduled maintenance work on its water supply system, affecting various parts of the city at different intervals starting from 11 am on Friday, June 21, until 11 am on Saturday, June 22. During this period, water supply will be managed through zoning, with continuous supply facilitated by the STEM authority.

On Friday, June 21, from 11 am to 11 pm, the water supply will be shut off for 12 hours in the Ghodbunder Road and new Saket pipeline areas. Additionally, from 11 pm on Friday, June 21, to 11 am on Saturday, June 22, there will be a 12-hour water supply interruption in areas including Ritupark, Jail area, Gandhinagar, Samata Nagar, Siddeshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Mumbra, and parts of Kalwa.

During this period, urgent works like repair of control panel at the high pressure sub-station at Pise Center, Temghar Water Treatment Plant, repair of filter bed valves, etc. will be carried out.

Due to this shutdown, water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days. Therefore, Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to store sufficient water and use it judiciously.