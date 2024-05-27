Thane Water Cut: Water Supply To Be Suspended for 24 Hours in THESE Areas on May 29 – Details Inside

Thane Municipal Corporation and the STEM Authority have announced a scheduled 24-hour shutdown of the water supply system starting from 9 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, until 9 AM on Thursday, May 30, 2024. This temporary cessation is designated for essential pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work.

Throughout the designated timeframe, spanning 24 hours, the water supply will undergo suspension in various regions under the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation. Affected areas include Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanyanagar, Vartaknagar, Saket, Rutu Park, Jail, Gandhinagar, Rustomjee, Siddhanchal, Indiranagar, Rupadevi, Shrinagar, Samatanagar, Siddeshwar, Eternity, Johnson, along with segments of Mumbra and Kalwa.

After the shutdown is completed, there is a possibility of low-pressure water supply for one to two days until the regular supply is restored. Therefore, the Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to store the required water and cooperate by using water judiciously during this period.