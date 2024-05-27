Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Vashi, Belapur, Airoli and These Areas To Face 14-Hour Water Suspension on May 28

Navi Mumbai residents should brace for a water supply disruption on Tuesday evening, May 28, as the Bhokarpada water treatment plant undergoes pre-monsoon maintenance. To accommodate this upkeep, a 14-hour shutdown is scheduled from 10 am to 12 midnight on May 28.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced that alongside maintenance at the water treatment plant, repairs will also be conducted on the main pipeline from Morbe Dam to the Digha ward during the shutdown period.

As a result, water supply will be suspended in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli. Additionally, there will be no water supply in Kamothe and Kharghar nodes under CIDCO jurisdiction on Tuesday evening.

The water supply will be restored on Wednesday, May 29, but with low pressure. NMMC has appealed to the citizens of NMMC areas, Kamothe, and Kharghar nodes to store water and use it judiciously.