Thane Weather Update: City Braces for Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Today

Thane's weather outlook for the coming week indicates consistent cloud cover and anticipated rainfall throughout the region. Today, the city is expected to experience predominantly cloudy skies with intermittent light rain. Temperatures are forecasted to range from a minimum of 25°C to a maximum of 33°C.

As per the latest report from the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (RDMC-TMC), Thane city received a cumulative rainfall of 3.80 mm in the past 24 hours, spanning from 8:30 hrs on June 16 to 8:30 hrs on June 17, 2024.

Cumulatively, from June 1 to June 17 (8:30 hrs), Thane has received a total of 146.45 mm of rainfall so far. This figure is notably higher compared to the same period last year, when the city had recorded only 42.84 mm of rainfall until June 17, 2023.

Tomorrow, June 18, the cloudy conditions will continue, accompanied by moderate rainfall throughout the day, according to the IMD. Temperatures will remain similar, with minimums of 25°C and maximums of 33°C.

From June 19 to June 20, the forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. Minimum temperatures during this period will be around 24°C, while maximum temperatures will hover around 32°C.

On June 21 and 22, the region can expect steady rain under a cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay consistent, with minimums of 24°C and maximums of 32°C on both the days.