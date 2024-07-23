Thane Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Cloudy Skies and Moderate Rain, 47.45 mm Recorded in 24 Hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a predominantly cloudy sky with moderate rainfall for Thane today. Over the past 24 hours, the city has recorded a total of 47.45 mm of rainfall. The cumulative rainfall for the season, from June 1 to July 23 (8:30 AM), has reached 1788.62 mm, exceeding last year's total of 1737.01 mm for the same period.

Residents are advised to be aware of today's high tide, expected at 3:15 PM with a height of 4.52 meters. The RDMC-TMC has also reported 24 weather-related complaints over the past 24 hours, including: