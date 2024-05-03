Thane Weather Update: Significant Dip in Temperature Offers Relief from Heatwave

After dealing with the scorching heatwave, Thane to experience significant dip in temperature. The maximum temperature, which soared to a 42°C on April 29th, has now dipped to a more 36 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Minimum temperatures have also shown a slight improvement, dropping from 29°C on April 29th to 27°C today. Yesterday's weather data showed a maximum temperature of 36.2°C and humidity levels at 53%. This temporary relief offers a chance to recharge for Thanekers who have been battling the intense heat. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts clear skies for Thane in the coming week, indicating that the heatwave might return soon.

Also Read:- Do's and Don'ts During Heat Wave This Summer: National Disaster Management Authority Issues Advisory

While the upcoming week is expected to see highs ranging between 36-37°C and lows hovering around 26-27°C, it's important to remember that this scorching heat might return.