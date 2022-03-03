The children of the leaders entered the election field and the loyal workers became upset

Ulhasnagar: There is a picture in the city that the domineering corporators, who have been elected as corporators 4 to 5 times in the municipal elections, have started using various ploys to try their luck with their children and wives. The name of the children of the domineering corporator has come to the fore, which has created unrest among the loyal workers.

After the formation of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, Shiv Sena and its allies have the most power over the corporation. Ganesh Chaudhary has been the first mayor of NMC and Shiv Sena. After Chaudhary, Shiv Sena's Yashaswini Naik, Vidya Nirmal, Rajshri Chaudhary, Apeksha Patil, Lilabai Ashan and others have held the post of Mayor. Along with Shiv Sena, some domineering corporators from BJP and NCP are consistently elected. Among them, a Shiv Sena corporator elected from C block area has decided to field his son. Various development works are being inaugurated at his hands. The same situation is with the son of a Shiv Sena corporator elected from Birla Mandir area. Son of BJP corporator from Sonar street, son of BJP MLA and former mayor from Golmaidan area, son of Shiv Sena corporator from C block, OT section camp no. From 4, various activities have been started by the son of Shiv Sena corporator.

Camp no. Son of Shiv Sena corporator from Camp Sambhaji Chowk area, Camp no. Brother of NCP corporator from 5 areas, son of BJP corporator on Shiv Sena road from Kailas Colony, son of Congress corporator from Kurla camp, son of BJP corporator from old bus stop. There is a picture of domineering corporators starting their son's campaign. There is a picture in the city of taking initiative for children and wife after being elected as corporator 5 to 6 times in NMC.

Interested candidate annoyed Aspiring candidates are demanding that the party should not give tickets to those who have been elected as corporators three or more times in a row. Also, there is a demand from newlyweds that their children, wives and close relatives should be denied tickets.