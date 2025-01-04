Thane: Two Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Ulhasnagar for Illegal Entry into India

Acting on a tip-off, the Thane Crime Branch Unit-4 of Ulhasnagar Police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals, a man and a woman, for illegally entering and residing in India without valid documents. The duo was apprehended from New Sai Baba Colony, near Swami Sarvanand Ashram in Ulhasnagar under Vitthalwadi Police jurisdiction.

The arrested individuals, identified as Meena Mujid Khan (30) and Emon alias Mehmood Asad Khan (27) from Khulna in Bangladesh. Upon interrogation, they admitted to crossing the India-Bangladesh border clandestinely and staying in the area without any authorization or valid travel documents.

A team led by Senior Inspector Ashok Koli, along with Sub-Inspector Pravin Khochare, verified the information and laid a trap at the location on January 3, 2025. Following the arrest, the suspects failed to produce any documents to validate their Indian citizenship or legal entry into the country.

The Vitthalwadi Police Station has registered a case under sections 3 and 4 of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, along with sections 13 and 14(a)(b) of the Foreigners Act, 1946. Authorities are investigating further to determine the intent and duration of their stay in the country.