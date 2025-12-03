Ulhasnagar Cyber Fraud: Retired Woman Loses ₹60.20 Lakh in Fake “Digital Arrest” Scam

A shocking cyber fraud case has surfaced from Ulhasnagar Camp No. 1, where a retired elderly woman was allegedly cheated of ₹60.20 lakh under the pretext of a “digital arrest.” The fraudsters contacted her through WhatsApp between November 17 and 29, 2025, posing as police officials. They shared fake police identification cards, court summons, and documents bearing the names of the Supreme Court, Enforcement Directorate, and Reserve Bank of India. The gang members identified themselves as Riya Sharma, Pradeep Jaiswal, Vishwas Patil, and another unknown person to gain her trust.

Using fake government documents and threats of digital arrest, the scammers convinced the woman, Vidya Parasram Ramani, to transfer money from multiple bank accounts for so-called verification. Frightened by the threats, she sent a total of ₹60.20 lakh to the accused. Once she realised she had been deceived, she approached Ulhasnagar Police Station and registered a complaint. An FIR has been lodged, and police inspector Laxman Kamble is leading the investigation. A case has been registered against four accused, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

Police have issued a warning to citizens, urging them to stay alert as cybercrimes related to fake parcels, government agencies, and digital arrest scams are rising rapidly. Authorities clarified that neither police nor banks send summons through WhatsApp, nor do they ask individuals to transfer money for verification processes. Citizens have been advised not to panic or respond to such threatening calls and to immediately contact the nearest police station if approached by suspicious callers claiming to represent government institutions.