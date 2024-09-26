Ulhasnagar Tragedy: Female Police Officer Fatally Stabbed at Vitthalwadi Station; Suspect Arrested

An incident involving a drunkard stabbing a female police officer with a blade occurred at the Vitthalwadi police station on Thursday morning. The police have arrested a drug addict named Babasaheb Sonawane and registered a case against him.

On Thursday morning, Sonawane arrived at the Vitthalwadi Police Station in Ulhasnagar Camp No-4, creating a disturbance and demanding to file a complaint. Suddenly, he pulled out a blade and began stabbing female police officer Shital Kamble, causing chaos and bloodshed within the police station. Sonawane was apprehended and charged with obstruction of government work, attempted murder, and other offenses. Officer Sheetal Kamble is currently receiving treatment at the central hospital, and police report that her condition is stable.

This violent attack on a female police officer has alarmed the residents of the city, reminding them of a previous shooting incident at the Hillline Police Station. When contacted for comment, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Koli stated that the Chief Minister was engaged in a settlement program and advised seeking further information from Senior Police Inspector Anil Padwal. However, Padwal could not be reached for comment, and other police officers and staff were reluctant to provide additional details. Overall, the atmosphere at the police station reflected significant pressure on the officers.