02 corona patient reported on Monday

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

As many as, 02 new corona patient including 00 in city and 02 in rural areas was reported in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 02 (City: 00, Rural: 02)

Total Patients: 1,71,741

Patients discharged: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,67,971

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 22

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,80,729

First Dose: 30,49,919

Second Dose: 23,84,764

Precaution Dose: 2,46,046