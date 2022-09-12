02 corona patient reported on Monday
Published: September 12, 2022
As many as, 02 new corona patient including 00 in city and 02 in rural areas was reported in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday
Patients found: 02 (City: 00, Rural: 02)
Total Patients: 1,71,741
Patients discharged: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,67,971
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 22
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,80,729
First Dose: 30,49,919
Second Dose: 23,84,764
Precaution Dose: 2,46,046