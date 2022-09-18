02 corona patient reported on Sunday

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

As many as, 02 new corona patient including 01 in city and 01 in rural areas were reported in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 02 (City: 01, Rural: 01)

Total Patients: 1,71,779

Patients discharged: 04 (City: 01, Rural: 03)

Total Discharged: 1,68,002

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 29

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,90,416

First Dose: 30,50,960

Second Dose: 23,87,710

Precaution Dose: 2,51,746