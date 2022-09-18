02 corona patient reported on Sunday
As many as, 02 new corona patient including 01 in city and 01 in rural areas were reported in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 02 (City: 01, Rural: 01)
Total Patients: 1,71,779
Patients discharged: 04 (City: 01, Rural: 03)
Total Discharged: 1,68,002
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 29
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,90,416
First Dose: 30,50,960
Second Dose: 23,87,710
Precaution Dose: 2,51,746