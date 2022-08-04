08 corona patients reported on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 4, 2022 11:05 PM2022-08-04T23:05:08+5:302022-08-04T23:05:08+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 4: As many as, 08 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 05 in city and 03 ...
As many as, 08 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 05 in city and 03 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 08 (City: 05, Rural: 03)
Total Patients: 1,71,417
Patients discharged: 41 (City: 16, Rural: 25)
Total Discharged: 1,67,476
Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 197
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 55,86,828
First Dose: 30,39,123
Second Dose: 23,58,704
Precaution Dose: 1,89,001