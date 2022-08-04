08 corona patients reported on Thursday

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

As many as, 08 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 05 in city and 03 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 08 (City: 05, Rural: 03)

Total Patients: 1,71,417

Patients discharged: 41 (City: 16, Rural: 25)

Total Discharged: 1,67,476

Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 197

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 55,86,828

First Dose: 30,39,123

Second Dose: 23,58,704

Precaution Dose: 1,89,001