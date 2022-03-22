1-day conference on ‘LLP Amendment Act, 2021’ held

Aurangabad, March 22:

The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised a one-day conference recently for Company Secretaries, CS students, members and corporate professionals on ‘LLP Amendment Act, 2021, Intricacies of Related Party and Corporate Social Responsibility.’

Chairperson of the city chapter CS Samruddhi Lunawat informed that a half-yearly e-Newsletter of the city chapter was released by CS Prem Chand Agrawal at the conference.

There were three technical sessions at the conference.

The first session on ‘LLP Amendment Act, 2021 was held by CS Prem Chand Agrawal. The second session was on ‘Intricacies of Related Party’ and chaired by CS Nidhi Pillai (DGM – Endurance Technologies Limited) and the third session by CS Mitesh Gadhiya (head, Legal and Secretarial - Akar Auto Industries Limited. All the sessions were very interactive, knowledgeable and informative to all the participants.

The city chapter felicitated CS Paresh Deshpande, the immediate past chairman for the successful completion of his tenure.

Senior members CS Mahesh Singhi, CS Nitin Dhole, CS Swapna Jain and others were present. CS Prasad Takalkar conducted the proceedings of the programme.