1 killed & 3 injured after speeding 4-wheeler hits motorcycle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One person was killed while three others seriously were injured when a speeding four-wheeler hit a motorcycle at Pimpriraja village on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Harsingh Shivlal Brahamanavat (67, Husainpur).

According to details, the four-wheeler (MH-20-BD-8728) was proceeding towards Chittegaon-Pimpriraja with a high speed hit a motorcycle (MH-20-BE 1438) coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the dash was so powerful that Harsing was killed while his daughter Kanchan Pannalal Bighot (45, Hanobachi Wadi, Paithan) and his grandaughter Payal Gushinge Arjun Gusinge (23, Murabad Bandwadi) were injured seriously.

Payal’s daughter Priyal Gushinge was also injured. The accident took place when he was taking his daughter to a private hospital and the four-wheeler hit his two-wheeler while overtaking. The four-wheeler belonged to a private tours and travel agency.