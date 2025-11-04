1 more opportunity for B.Sc.Nursing admission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has provided one more opportunity for admission to the

B Sc-Nursing Course at the institute level round.

It may be noted that the online registration for admission to the B.Sc Nursing course was completed in the second week of October. However, the Indian Nursing Council (NC), which received representations from various institutes, extended the cutoff date for admission in the last week of October.

In view of this, the State CET Cell decided to allow registration for candidates who had appeared for MH-Nursing CET-2025 but had not registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). All aspiring eligible candidates can register up to November 5.

The combined registered candidate list and merit list will be displayed on November 6. The candidates registering in this phase will be eligible for the institute-level round only.