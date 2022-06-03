10 mentors appointed to enhance the quality of education

‘Smart Education’ initiative for municipal schools

Aurangabad, June 3:

‘Smart Education’ initiative is being implemented to enhance the quality of education in municipal schools under the Smart City project. Smart City chief executive officer Astik Kumar Pandey, has appointed ten centre-wise mentors for quality enhancement. In a meeting held on Friday, it was decided to prepare a vision document of each centre.

Municipal and smart city officials recently studied schools run by the Delhi government. Accordingly, it has been decided to transform the municipal schools on the lines of Delhi. Smart education activities are being implemented. Construction of municipal school buildings, physical facilities will be provided through the Smart City campaign.

In addition, 10 mentors have been appointed for ten centres to enhance the quality of students and provide quality training to teachers. The first meeting of these mentors was held at the regional academic authority (RAA), Aurangabad. Director of RAA Dr Kalimoddin Shaikh suggested that a vision document should be prepared for each center. Discussions were held on planning to improve the quality of schools with the help of mentors by providing all the necessary training to the teachers. Deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, education officer Ramnath Thore, lecturer Dr Vishal Tayde, Dr Rajesh Chaudhary, programme officer Dnyandev Sangale, headmaster Shashikant Ubale and ten mentor teachers were present on the occasion.