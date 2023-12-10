100% subsidy for Gram Panchayat buildings

143 GPs in the district lacked their own buildings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A major relief has come for Gram Panchayats in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district as the government has extended the "Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Matoshree Gram Panchayat" scheme and scrapped the requirement of self-funding. This means gram panchayats will now receive a 100 percent subsidy to construct their own office buildings.

Earlier, out of the 870 gram panchayats in the district, 143 lacked their own buildings and operated from makeshift spaces like temple premises, school rooms, and rented houses. Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre had previously granted permission to use Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds for building construction, but the new scheme offers a more comprehensive solution.

Under the revised scheme, gram panchayats with a population below 2000 will receive a subsidy of Rs 20 lakh, while those with a higher population will get Rs 25 lakh. The removal of the self-funding requirement further eases the burden on gram panchayats and expedites the construction process.

This initiative is expected to significantly improve the functioning of gram panchayats and enhance their ability to serve the needs of villagers effectively. With their own dedicated buildings, gram panchayats will have a more professional and accessible presence, fostering better communication and collaboration with the community.