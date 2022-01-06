1100 lamps lit by Jain community

Aurangabad, Jan 6:

The Jain community performed the arti of Bhagwan Munisuvranath Bhagwan and Prasanna Sagarji Maharaj at 1008 Munisuvratnath Digambar Jain temple, Paithan recently. The community members also lit 1,100 lamps hoping for the successful completion of the 557 day Sadhana of Prasanna Sagarji Maharaj without interruption and also weclome the new year. General secretary Vilas Pathade, trustee Abhijeet Kala, Rahul Patni, Abhijeet Kasliwal, Ashutosh Kasliwal, Praful Sahuji and other community members were present.