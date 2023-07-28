125 devotees recite Guru Charitra daily

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Adhik Masa, a group of 105 women and 20 men devotees are reciting Guru Charitra daily at the Saptapadi marriage hall in Cidco.

Two chapters of Vishnu Sahasranam and Parayana are being completed in just one and a half hours. The event is organized by the Gurutattva Pradeep group and led by Peethadhipati Makarand Maharaj of Sri Kshetra Dattadham, Parbhani. The religious programme includes Puja, Maha Abhishek, Satyanarayan Puja, and recitation of Guru Charitra Katha. The unique representation of Guru Charitra Granth has received praise from the devotees. The community recitation will conclude on August 3, and organizers encourage devotees to participate in this sacred event.