Ashes, 2nd Test: Fifties from Smith, Head, Warner put Australia in command over England (Day 1, Stumps)

London [UK], June 28 : Half-centuries from Steve Smith, Travis Head and David Warner put Australia in a position of comfort at the end of the first day's play of the second Ashes Test against England being held at Lord's on Wednesday.

At the end of the day's play, Australia was at 339/5, with Smith (85*) and Alex Carey (11*) unbeaten at the crease.

Australia started the final session at 190/2, with Smith (38*) and Labuschagne (45*) unbeaten at the crease.

Smith started the session by smashing Ollie Robinson for a four on the very first ball.

Smith-Labuschagne brought up their 100-run stand as well.

The partnership ended at 102 runs after Labuschagne was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on an Ollie Robinson delivery. He scored 47 in 93 balls, which consisted of seven fours. England was 198/3.

Australia crossed the 200-run mark in 56.1 overs with help of a cracking boundary from Travis Head. Head continued with his attacking game, smashing Robinson for four boundaries across his two overs.

Smith brought up his half-century in 102 balls, his fourth successive fifty-plus score at The Lord's and his 38th fifty in Tests.

With Head smashing boundaries at the other end, Australia raced to the 250-run mark in 63.2 overs. Head-Smith also completed their fifty-run partnership.

Head brought up his 15th half-century in Tests with a boundary, in just 48 balls.

Head got more aggressive after reaching his half-century, helping Smith and himself reach a 100-run partnership in just 104 balls.

Australia brought up their 300 runs in 71.3 overs.

The 118-run stand between the duo came to an end after Head was stumped by Bairstow for 77 off just 73 balls, consisting of 14 fours. Joe Root got his first wicket. Australia was 316/4.

Root got his second wicket in the over as he dismissed Cameron Green for a duck. Australia was 316/5 at that point. James Anderson took a catch at mid-off.

Alex Carey was next up on the crease.

Carey and Smith made sure that Australia made it to through the day without any further loss of wicket.

A 94-run partnership between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put Australia in a commanding position at the end of the second session during the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

At the end of Tea, Australia was 190/2, with Smith (38*) and Labuschagne (45*) unbeaten at the crease.

Australia started the second session at 73/1, with David Warner (53*) unbeaten at the crease, joined by Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschagne looked a little shaky while batting. Warner on the other hand was looking in sublime touch. He continued to hit England bowlers for some boundaries.

Warner's knock came to an end when a Josh Tongue delivery went through his defences and broke the leg stump in half. Australia was 96/2. Warner was dismissed for 66 in 88 balls, with eight fours and a six.

Australia reached the 100-run mark in 30.1 overs.

Steve Smith was next up on the crease.

He smashed Stuart Broad for two fours in the 34th over and then survived an lbw attempt in the same over. Labuschagne also got in the groove in the 36th over, smashing Labuschagne for three successive boundaries.

The duo brought up their fifty-run partnership.

Australia raced to the 150-run mark in 37.2 overs.

After smashing Ben Stokes for a four in the 41st over, Smith brought up 9,000 runs in Test cricket, becoming the second-fastest player in terms of innings and fastest in terms of matches to do so.

Smith and Labuschagne carried Australia through the remainder of the session without any further loss of wicket, with a 100-run partnership at the horizon in the next one.

Earlier, a half-century by David Warner helped Australia make a solid start, but pacer Josh Tongue struck just before the first session ended to make sure England headed to lunch on a high during the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

At lunch, Australia was 73/1, with David Warner (53*) unbeaten at the crease.

Put to bat first by England, the opening duo of Usman Khawaja and Warner started off solidly. Warner in general looked in good touch, smashing some boundaries and a six.

In the 18.1 over, Australia's 50 came up with Usman Khawaja batting on 12* and David Warner on 38*.

In the 21st over, Warner reached his 35th half-century. His knock had six fours and a six.

Josh Tongue get the wicket of Usman Khawaja, cleaning up his stumps to give England a breakthrough. He was batting at 17 off 70 balls. Khawaja smashed two boundaries.

After 23.1 over, Australia was 73/1 and they ended at the same score at the conclusion of the first session.

Brief Scores: England: 339/5 (Steve Smith 85*, Travis Head 77, Joe Root 2/19).

