7 electrocuted to death, 14 injured after chariot touches overhead wire in Tripura

Agartala, June 28 At least seven people, including two children, were electrocuted to death while 14 others were seriously injured on Wednesday after a chariot made of iron came in contact with an overhead high-tension wire in Tripura’s Kumarghat area, the police said.

Officials said the death toll is likely to increase as many of the injured are stated to be critical.

A police spokesman said that the chariot taken out on the occasion of ‘Ulto Rath’, the return journey part of the annual Rath Yatra procession, was carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra.

The police spokesperson told IANS that six injured people have been referred to the Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital in Agartala.

“Nine-year-old Diya Ghosh succumbed to her injuries on way to Agartala from Kumarghat,” he said.

Local people were shocked by the sudden mishap, following which Fire and Emergency Service personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that hundreds of people were pulling the rope of the chariot taken out by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which came in contact with the 11,000-volt high-tension wire, as proper precautionary measures were not taken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Modi tweeted: “The mishap during the Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat is saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

A PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) tweet said: “Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the mishap in Tripura.”

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who condoled the deaths, rushed to Kumarghat, 150 km north of Agartala, after the incident.

Saha tweeted: “In a tragic incident, several devotees have lost their lives and some others sustained injuries due to electrocution during Ulto Rath Yatra at Kumarghat today. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy. In this difficult time, the state government stands by the side of the affected families.”

Later, Saha announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the next of kin of the victims, while the injured will be paid up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Mourning the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "Devastated by the tragic incident during the Ulto Rath Yatra at Kumarghat, where devotees lost their lives and others were injured due to electrocution. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate event.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and many other political leaders also condoled the tragedy.

State Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has ordered a probe into the tragic incident.

