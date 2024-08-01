12.5 mm rainfall recorded in city & adjoining areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and adjoining areas recorded 12.5 mm rainfall on Thursday. At the beginning, there was a moderate rain in some parts of the city at 3 pm.

Since the morning, the sun was visible for a short time due to the thick clouds. In the afternoon, clouds started hovering, followed by drizzle and then moderate rain in the city and adjoining areas.

The maximum temperature during the day was 30.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius. As the temperature dropped, the atmosphere was chilly.