14 students of Chandgaons ZP School qualify national level Sainik Schools Entrance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As many as 14 students from Chandgaon Zilla Parishad (ZP) School in Vaijapur tehsil declared successful in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the examination in January 2025 for admission to schools providing structured education for entry into the country's security forces. This test is conducted for admission to classes 6th and 9th in 33 traditional Sainik Schools located at different places in the country including Sainik School Satara- Maharashtra, Golrakhpu and Amethi-UP, Tilaiya (Jharkhand), Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), Kodagu (Karnataka) and Kozhikode (Kerala). The NTA declared the AISSEE result recently. The path for these students to get admission to 33 schools providing military training across the country has been paved. Primary Education Officer Jayshree Chavan and Bloc Education Officer Hemant Ushir praised these successful students.

The successful students' names are Shlok Sonawane (260 rank), Arya Shelke (257), Bhushan Kadam (256), Aarohi Rahane (249), Radhika Kolapkar (231), Shaurya Khade (221), Aditya Jadhav (219), Shrirang Tribhuvan (219), Yuga Chautamal (201), Yuvraj Dane (179), Aarohi Kumawat (147), Purvi Rahane (131), Sandhya Rahane (121) and Radhika Wani (116 ranks).