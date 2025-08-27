1.5 lakh consumers with TOD-meters availed Rs 24 lakh concession

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

From July 1, the Time of Day (TOD) concession has been implemented for domestic consumers with TOD meters, offering relief on electricity used between 9 am and 5 pm. In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circle alone, 1.47 lakh residential consumers with TOD meters received a total concession of ₹24 lakh on their electricity bills for July and August.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is installing these smart TOD meters free of cost. The meters will provide automatic readings, ensuring accurate billing. Consumers can also monitor their hourly power usage directly on their mobile phones, helping them exercise better control over electricity consumption. Since most households use heavy appliances such as washing machines, geysers, and air-conditioners during the daytime, the TOD scheme is expected to benefit consumers significantly. Authorities have appealed to consumers to cooperate with MSEDCL and its agencies in installing TOD meters.

Per unit concession

According to the tariff structure fixed by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for the next five years, domestic consumers are entitled to a concession of 80 paise to ₹1 per unit for electricity used during daytime hours. The actual benefit of reduced tariffs under the TOD scheme has been available to consumers since July 1.