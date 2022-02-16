15 Omicron patients found in Jaln, 10 in A’bad
Aurangabad, Feb 16:
The detection of Omicron positive patients in Marathwada continues.
A total of 10 patients of Omicron were found in the district while 15 in Jalna district on Wednesday. One patient was detected in Latur. A total of 148 patients were found in Aurangabad district on Tuesday. This was the highest figure of Omicron patients in the region so far. Omicron patients are being found at a time when the third wave of Covid is declining. But, the administration is getting the report of the patients only after they are cured.