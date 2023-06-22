17-yr-old BoT project at Sidharth Garden lying in limbo

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) seems to have failed to in implementing its ambitious build-operate and transfer (BoT) project at the famous Siddharth Garden. The project launched 17 years ago constructed 80 galas on the front portion of the garden, but as of today, the project is still lying incomplete and in limbo due to the ongoing dispute between the two developing partners. Meanwhile, the civic administration has stayed the allotment of galas till it is not cleared who is the actual developer. This decision is now forcing the developers to make rounds of the civic headquarters.

The municipal corporation gave 7,000 square metres of land in the garden for development to Prakash Developers and Partners in 2006.

Addressing the media persons on Wednesday, the partner Ravindra Jain said, “Prakash Developers and JV awarded the project to Atharva and Sunil Developers for development in 2008. The official agreement was also made in this regard. Accordingly, we developed a parking bay on 70,000 feet and a few other buildings on the land which was the share of the CSMC in the project. Meanwhile, Jayashri Nade, who is a 20 per cent partner, took over the responsibility of further work. However, Nade kept the other partners of Atharva & Sunil Developers in the dark while doing the work and tried to revive Prakash Developers in connivance with the municipal authorities.”

“Prakash Developers had nothing to do with the project, despite this the municipal corporation issued a No Objection Certificate to Prakash Developers and Atharva & Sunil Developers. Adding to the woes, the name of Prakash Developers was also posted on the PR card of the plot. Surprisingly, the civic administration decided to file a case against the concerned persons in this matter; but is yet to file an offence in this regard, alleged Jain adding that a police complaint will be made in this regard, soon. He also demanded a high-level inquiry into this project.

Take of CSMC on the issue

The municipal corporation has conducted several hearings reviewing the dispute between developers. In the last hearing which was held a few days ago, both the developers have been asked to submit their say in writing, said the deputy commissioner, Aparna Thete.