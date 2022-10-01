175 homes booked in Dream Home Expo

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

At the end of the four day of the ‘Dream Home Expo - 2022’ organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developer Associations of India (CREDAI), a total of 175 houses were booked. Similarly, around 10,000 visitors have visited the exhibition until now, the officials informed.

Expo organised at Jabinda Ground on Beed By-pass road is getting good response from the people. People start thronging the venue right from 10 am and the venue is crowded by visitors till evening.

People are preferring houses at their choicest location from the option of around 250 housing projects available in the exhibition.Similarly, easy finances are also available from the nationalized and private banks instantly.

On Saturday, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Ambadas Danve, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Vikas Jain, Trambak Tupe, Raju Shinde, Pramod Rathod, Raju Vaidya, Pradeep Patil, Sameer RAjurkar and other eminent persons visited the exhibition.

Last day today

Dream Home Expo - 2022 will conclude on Sunday. It will be open for all between 10 am and 9 pm. Minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state cooperative minister Atul Save, general manager of State Bank of India Mary Sagaya D and others will be present for the valedictory function to be held in the evening.