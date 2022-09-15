178th Ryan Minithon in city on September 25, Dignitaries to flag off race at BAMU Ground at 6 am

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The 178th Ryan Minithon will be held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University ground on September 25 at 6 am. For the last 23 years, the race is being organized in the different part of the country by Ryan Sports Club established by Dr A F Pinto, the School Chairman and Managing Director Dr Grace Pinto. The aim of the Minithon is to provide sports facility for schoolchildren and upcoming sports stars of our country. The race is organized for U/12, U/14 and U/16 boys for 2km, 3km, and 4km respectively and for the girls U/12 2km and for U/14 and U/16 girls 3km. The winners will be given cash prizes and certificates. The overall championship will be according to the points scored by the schools.

Salient features:

• Invitation for the participations: More than sixty schools from Marathwada have been invited for Ryan Minithon.

• Safety and security: The Commissioner of Police, ACP, Area PI (Begumpura) and the traffic police have promised security and support in making the event a success.

• Health Care: Dr Somani, the Chief Superintendent of MGM Aurangabad has assured that he will provide necessary assistance; Dr KiranThakre from Matoshri Hospital has extended support to the school and nurses from school and other hospitals will present to provide medical assistance in the event of any unforeseen circumstances.

• Undertaking: All the schools are requested to ensure that the undertaking is given by the parents to their wards for participating in the Ryan Minithon.

• Water and sanitary arrangements: The Ryan Sports Club has made sanitary arrangement with help of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation. Mobile toilet vans are booked at the venue for the participants.

• Guests for the programme: Different dignitaries from the district will flag off the Minithon and give away the prizes. The school has invited officers from the police and education department, former MP ChandrakantKhaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Rt. Rev. Bishop Ambrose Rebello, the Bishop of Aurangabad, and Badwane, the Director of Sports Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar University Aurangabad