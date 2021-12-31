18 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

In all, 18 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from N-1 Cidco, N-4 Cidco, Samarthnagar, Shahgunj, Blue Bell Society area (One each). Lokmat Bhavan area -2, Others - 7.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Kannad, Sillod (One each). Vaijapur - 2.

One dies; total deaths: 3652

An 80 years old woman from Siraskheda, Sillod died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 31

New patients: 18 (City 14 Rural 04)

Total patients: 1,49,838

Cured - 1,46,120

Discharged today: 12 (City 10 02 rural)

Active: 66

Deaths: 3652 (01 die on Friday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 31

Total Doses: 39,83,689

First Dose: 26,27,714

Second Dose: 13,55,975