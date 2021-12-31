18 Corona suspects found positive on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 31, 2021 11:00 PM2021-12-31T23:00:02+5:302021-12-31T23:00:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 31: In all, 18 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer ...
In all, 18 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from N-1 Cidco, N-4 Cidco, Samarthnagar, Shahgunj, Blue Bell Society area (One each). Lokmat Bhavan area -2, Others - 7.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Kannad, Sillod (One each). Vaijapur - 2.
One dies; total deaths: 3652
An 80 years old woman from Siraskheda, Sillod died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 31
New patients: 18 (City 14 Rural 04)
Total patients: 1,49,838
Cured - 1,46,120
Discharged today: 12 (City 10 02 rural)
Active: 66
Deaths: 3652 (01 die on Friday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 31
Total Doses: 39,83,689
First Dose: 26,27,714
Second Dose: 13,55,975Open in app