18 K English schools to be reopened today

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

Around 18,000 English schools which are members of Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) will be reopened across the State on January 17, defying Government orders about Covid.

The schools from 8th to 12th standards will resume offline classes while in villages, students from first to 12th standards will attend the classes as usual.

It may be noted that the State Government announced the closure of the schools from January 8 to February 15 because of the rising number of Covid patients and the threat of Omicron.

MESTA had given the deadline to the Government to take a decision about the schools reopening till January 15, otherwise, English schools will be reopened.

Association’s Founder president Sanjayrao Tayde Patil said that the Government was requested frequently, it ignored our demand.

“The students have suffered education losses during the last two years. So, all the English schools which are members of our Association decided to reopen the schools from January 17. In the city, the schools from 8th to 12th standard will be restarted considering the Covid situation while students from first to 12th standard will attend classes offline in rural," he said on Sunday evening.