183 youths get placement in Maharojgar Melava

MLA Haribhau Bagade inaugurated the jobs fair while NIELIT executive director Dr Sanjivkumar, dean Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, assistant commissioner of District Skills Development Centre Suresh Warade, Placement Officer Girish Kale, joint director of the NIELIT K Laxman were present.

Haribhau Bagade guided the participants.

Prominent companies like Rucha Engineering, Badve Engineering, Param Skill Training, Jain Spices and Agro Products, Dhoot Transmission, Navbhart Fertiliser, NHK Automotive Components, Tower Mechanic, Sanjiv Auto Parts Manufacturer, Excellent Teacher, Max Life Insurance, Ratnaprabha Cars Pvt Ltd and others participated in the recruitment drive.

A total of 1369 youths who have completed an Engineering degree and diploma courses and Industrial Training Institute, a degree in Science, Commerce and Arts, SSC and HSC applied for the fair.

Of them, 183 candidates were selected for placement by the representatives of the industries.