1st priority to solve city’s water problem: Bhumare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Water problem is the most important issue of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which is the historic city and the capital of Marathwada. This will be my first priority to solve it,” said Sandeepan Bhumare, the newly elected MP from Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency and District Guardian Minister.

He was speaking during his goodwill visit paid to the Lokmat Office on Saturday after his victory in the Lok Sabha election. Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers Rajendra Darda felicitated MP Bhumare with a shawl and bouquet. The newly elected MP interacted with the editorial boards freely.

On a question about how he secured victory even after receiving the party’s ticket in the last compared to candidates of the Constituency, he replied that he could do a lot of work for rural areas and farmers as EGS minister for two and half years and district guardian minister for two years. He said that he had approved 11,000 irrigation wells in Vaijapur tehsil alone.

“I developed 10,000 cattle sheds and 1000 km long Panand Shivar road. I could win because voters had faith that I could do the work of the public. Farmers were happy for the relaxation of norms in individual irrigation scheme,” he said.

Bhumare said that he received a large number of votes since he could do many works being district guardian minister.

Answering a question, he said that after becoming MP, he would remain in the post of minister until Chief Minister Eknath Shinde permits. He claimed that Shiv Sena would win all the seats of the district in the ensuing Assembly elections.