1st Teachers Literary Meet to be held soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first even Teachers Literary Meet will be held in the district soon.

Teachers from all mediums and management including Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation, Private Management and Boards will be able to participate in the Literary Meet.

Poets and writers who are in the teaching profession can submit their entries for ‘Storytelling, Symposium, Kavi Sammelan, Photo Exhibition on or before January 24. Each teacher will get an opportunity to participate in only one competition at a time.

The Education Department said that there are many teachers who are also artists and have different skills. This helps in students' personality development. The terms and conditions of the competitions are available with the office of the Education Officer (secondary).