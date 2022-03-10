2 booked for selling gutkha

Aurangabad, March 10:

Waluj MIDC police booked two kiosk owners from Bajajnagar for selling gutkha and other tobacco products banned in the state and seized the products amounting Rs 11,500.

Acting on a tip off, the police conducted a raid on a kiosk at Shiv Rana Chowk in Bajajnagar on March 9 at around 5 pm and seized tobacco products worth Rs 11,500. The police arrested kiosk owner Shivaji Balaji Sudke (Bajajnagar) and supplier Sachin Nagraj Mhaske. A case has been registered against them while API Madansingh Ghunawat is further investigating the case.