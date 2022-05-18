2 chain snatchers arrested

Aurangabad, May 18:

Cidco MIDC police arrested two chain snatchers and seized chains worth Rs 3.25 lakh and a motorcycle used for snatching chains, all amounting to Rs 4.57 lakh. These thieves snatched chains at three various parts of the city. The arrested have been identified as Mustafa Khan Kalya Khan (23, Rahimnagar) and Shaikh Atiq Shaikh Babu (29, Katkat Gate).

The incidents of chain snatching were on a rise in the city. On May 14, two chain snatchers on a motorcycle snatched a gold chain of Priyanka Rahul Hiwale in Chikalthana area. The next day, a similar incident was reported in Pir Bazar area, where a gold chain of Padma Kankaiya Inyaal was snatched. One more case was reported in the City Chowk police station jurisdiction.

Under the guidance of senior officers, PI of Cidco MIDC police station Vitthal Pote, PSI Arjun Raut, Dayanand Ohal, Sandeep Jamdhade, Nitin Sundarde, Nana Ghodke, Vikrant Pawar, Avinash Dabhade, Ravi Pol and Shivaji Bansode started the investigation. They spotted the bike on the CCTV cameras. Based on the registration number of the bike, they arrested Mustafa and Atif. During interrogation, they confessed that they have snatched the chains at these places. They gave the stolen valuables and the bike to the police.