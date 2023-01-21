2-day conference on Animal Physiology & Ecology in Bamu

Aurangabad:

The Department of Zoology of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a two-day national conference on ‘Animal Physiology, Ecology' and 'Symposium on Advances in Parasitiology’ on January 27 and 28 .

Senior professor of the Department and former director of the Sericulture Department Dr Chandrashekhar Hivre will be felicitated for his teaching and research works at the conference.

Scientist P Nagrajarao will inaugurate the conference while Dr D David will be the chief guest for the valedictory ceremony.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Shyam Kumar, Dr S B Zhade, and Dr Deepak Bharsakhle will also grace the event.

A total of 155 research papers will be presented. Department head Dr E R Martin, and Dr Ram Chavan are taking efforts for the event. A ‘Zoology Forum’ will be formed for teachers, researchers and former students of the department. Dr Laxmikant Shinde, Dr R J Chavan, Dr Sanjay Nananvware and others appealed to students and teachers to join the forum.

Some of the major themes of the conference are as follows; Animal physiology, Ecology, Applied Zoology, Parasitology, Recent advances in Parasitology study and Advances in Fishery sciences.