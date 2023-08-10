2-day IIMUN conference to be held next month

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) will hold a two-day IIMUN conference at Wockhardt Global School on September 16 and 17.

Students from across the state will debate on various international, national and local issues.

The movement which is a youth-run, non-profit organisation works in 220 cities and 35 countries to unite the world the Indian way.

Rishabh Shah founded the movement with a vision to unite the world by spreading the idea of India through debates, dialogues and conferences enabling tomorrow’s leaders to learn about India.

Its board members are Dr Shashi Tharoor, Deepak Parekh, Ajay Piramal, Nadir Godrej, Chief of Armed Forces, AR Rahman, and PT Usha amongst others.

Currently, there is a team of 6,000-odd active student volunteers who help organise the three-four day events in schools.

They also run dialogues, seminars and activities throughout the year to regularly engage with the students on common themes.

Some volunteers directly work with the Mumbai-headquarter of IIMUN to organise the annual finale event.

The Indian diaspora and native students wear Indian attire and eat Indian food.

This is followed by speakers talking about the concept of one world via spreading the idea of India and performers dancing and singing to Indian tunes.