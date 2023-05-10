2-day intl conference concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day international conference on International Conference on Intelligent Systems, Cognitive Science and Knowledge Engineering (ICKE2023)’ to be organised by Computer Science and Information Technology of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) concluded on Tuesday.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath presided over the ceremony while was the chief guest while A K Nayak (former president, of the Computer Society of India), Dr Vilas Sapkal (VC, MGM University), Prof Dharam Singh Jat (Namibia University of Science and Technology, Namibia), Dr Y A Kawade (MIT), Dr Rahul Deshmukh and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle were the guests of honour.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that human interest and progress are objectives behind the creation of any technology.

He said that the revolution in information technology and the discovery of artificial intelligence in the last few years have made human life easier, but, there should be prudence and wisdom while using it.

Dr Bhagwan Sakhale also spoke. Convener Dr Sachin Deshmukh, Dr C Namrata Mehendar, Dr Vandana Deshmukh, Dr Bharati Gawli and others were also present. Dr Y A Kawade took a review of the educational process of the city during the last 50 years. The conference was dedicated to

Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh on his retirement. He expressed gratitude to those who supported and assisted him in his career development.

A total of 147 research papers were presented in the six semesters. Dr Samita Kathar conducted the proceedings of the event while Dr Bharat Shelke proposed a vote of thanks.