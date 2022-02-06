2 die in 2 different accidents

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

Two persons died in two different accidents in Bidkin area. The incident came to light on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Amol Ramnath Phad (27, Shashte Pimpalgaon, Ambad) and Afsarkha Yasinkha Pathan (51, Hussain Colony, Pundliknagar).

Amol Phad was going on motorcycle to Ambad on Saturday night. An unidentified vehicle dashed his motorcycle and he died on the spot. The nearby residents rushed him to the government hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

In another incident, two motorcycles coming from opposite directions dashed each other near Chitegaon on Sunday afternoon. Afsarkah Pathan (51) died in the accident while three are severely injured. The injured are being treated in Aurangabad.