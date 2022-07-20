2 gone for morning walk lose phones

Aurangabad, July 20:

Motorcyclist thieves snatch the mobile phone of two persons gone for a morning walk on July 19 in different incidents in the city.

On July 19, Santosh Sahebsingh Bahure (Ayodhyanagar, Karnapura) had gone for a morning walk at around 5.45 am. He was walking on Centra Bus Stand Road when two persons came near him on a motorcycle (MH20 FY 3979) and told him that they have to make a call as their relative is admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital. When Santosh gave them his phone, they fled away on the motorcycle with it. A case has been registered with the Kranti Chowk police station.

In another incident, Santosh Eknath Gaike (TV Centre area) had gone for a morning walk at around 5 am. Two persons came near him on a motorcycle and snatched the phone from his hand. A case has been registered with City Chowk police station.