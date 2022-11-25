2 men molest married woman

Aurangabad

A married woman was molested by two friends of her brother threatening her that they like her and she should accompany them or they will send the phone recording to her husband. The incident occurred in Padegaon area on September 15. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station on November 23. The accused have been identified as Vishal Shirsath and Adarsh More (both residents of Maji Sainik Colony).

The complainant woman tried to convince the accused that they are her brother's friends and like brother to her and they should not talk to her in this way. Still, they threatened her that they have sent several phone recordings to her husband earlier. PSI G A Kedar is further investigating the case.