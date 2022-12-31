2 new directors, 4 Hods appointed

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University appointed two new directors and heads of four departments.

Dr Dhanashri Mahajan, the head of the Economics Department was appointed director of the Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) of Bamu while the appointment of HRDC director Dr Mustajeeb Khan was made as director of the Students Development Department (SDD). He took charge from Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar on Friday.

Dr Kalpana Zarikar was appointed head of the Physical Education Department followed by Dr Purshottam Deshmukh as Hod of Economics and Dr Nitin Patil as HoD of Water and Land Management and Dr J A Kulkarni as HoD of Biotechnology. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle congratulated the new directors and department heads.