2 shop burglars arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The MIDC Waluj police arrested two burglars who burgled a mobile shop in the Waluj industrial area from Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. The police have seized mobile phones of Rs 8.5 lakh from them. Two more accused are still at large. The mastermind of the theft Kamil Niyamat Khan (28, Sakrabad, Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh) was arrested from UP while the other accused Mohd Imtiyaaz Mohd Shakeel (28, Baiganwadi, Mumbai) from Mumbai.

A mobile shop ‘Select Gadget’ was burgled and mobile phones and other accessories worth Rs 21.26 lakh were stolen in Bajajnagar three weeks back. Based on the complaint lodged by Sultan Deshmukh (Hinanagar, Chikalthana) a case was registered with Waluj MIDC police station.

PI Avinash Aghav, second PI Ganesh Tathe, API Gautam Wavale, PSI Deepak Rothe, Dhireej Kabliye, Suraj Agrawal, Suresh Kuche and others started the investigation. Earlier, Imtiyaaz was arrested from Mumbai and articles worth Rs 51,000 were seized from him. During the investigation, he told the name of the mastermind Kamil. The police then arrested him from UP and seized mobile phones, blue tooth and other articles from him. However, more accused of this theft are still at large.